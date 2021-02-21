AOC volunteering at Texas food bank amid weather crisis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she helped raised $4 million and counting for Texas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived in Texas on Saturday to help volunteer at the Houston Food Bank as residents still grapple with the affects of the historic winter storm.

Ocasio-Cortez traveled alongside Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia, who represents the Houston region, according to Business Insider.

“We are ready to show you my District and impact of the #TexasFreeze to our most vulnerable. Be ready to roll up your sleeves and work starting at Houston Food Bank,” Garcia said.

Ocasio-Cortez proudly announced that she helped raised $4 million and counting for Texas. The money will assist 10 organizations.

“One of the places it’s going is the Houston Food Bank. I’m visiting Reps. @JacksonLeeTX18 & @LaCongresista with volunteers to pack meals. The bank REALLY needs helping hands,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

We just hit $4 million!



Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee & Al Green of Houston are doing incredible work w/ local relief organizations to get emergency relief to Texans.



Today we went to food distributions, water delivery sites, and home tours of impacted Texans. pic.twitter.com/5QzIgYvz8L — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 20, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday ahead of her arrival, “Charity isn’t a replacement for good governance, but we won’t turn away from helping people in need when things hit the fan. People understand that now is the time for collective action and doing what we can with whatever we’ve got.”

TEXANS: FEMA assistance is now available for you to apply at https://t.co/Jgmuz0LP3A



Make sure you take photos 📸 , keep all receipts 🧾, and document EVERYTHING you can to rebuild.



Thank you for hosting me, @RepSylviaGarcia! Extra gracias for sending me home with tamales 🫔☺️ https://t.co/3qUbIB4733 February 21, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez was seen assisting Garcia with food and water deliveries to residents. She also toured the homes of constituents around the city to see the extensive damage caused by the unprecedented weather and subsequent energy crisis.

“Good news, @POTUS has authorized federal funds to help us rebuild,” Garcia tweeted. President Joe Biden declared that the events in Texas were a major disaster and plans to visit the state next week.

“If I can do it without creating a burden for folks, I plan on going,” Biden said.

