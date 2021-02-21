Kamala Harris selling her $800K San Francisco condo

After being in office for less than a month, Vice President Kamala Harris has put the San Francisco condo she’s owned for 17 years, up for sale.

Harris’ loft apartment is on the top floor of a boutique building in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, an area known for its competitive real estate prices. The median condo price in SoMa reached over $1M in July 2020, and it’s where tech companies Twitter, Uber and Square are headquartered.

Kamala Harris is in contract to sell her $800,000 San Francisco condo https://t.co/ILK4CscYnK pic.twitter.com/gNJ13OVVgr February 20, 2021

The 1,069 square foot space features a main floor living and dining rooms with high-ceilings, a home office alcove and a small outdoor patio area as well as a bedroom, a bathroom and a walk-in closet, according to the Insider.

The two-level apartment was on the market for less than a week before going into contract, Insider reported. Sotheby’s International Realty, which holds the listing, has not commented on the deal.

The vice president paid $489,000 for the apartment back in 2004, when she was the district attorney for San Francisco. Since then, the property has appreciated and now lists for $799,000,

Kamala Harris sold her condo in SF yesterday. Can you imagine being in an HOA with the Vice President of the United States? Like I know you’re busy repairing democracy, but can we also repair the garage door? — aaronhoff (@aaronhoff) February 20, 2021

While the official vice president’s residence, Number One Observatory Circle in Washington, D.C. is being renovated, Vice President Harris is temporarily living at Blair House, the president’s official guest house which is located across the street from the White House.

If Blair House weren’t available, Harris would not have been pressed for a place to live. She bought a condo in the West End neighborhood of D.C. for $1.7 million in 2017, the year she became a senator.

In addition to the condos in San Francisco and D.C., Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, also own a four-bedroom house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Their home is valued at about $5 million. According to the Los Angeles Times, Harris and Emhoff planned to return to their Brentwood home for a three-day vacation.

