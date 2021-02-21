Trump to make his first public appearance since leaving office

Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Conservative Political Action Conference

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make his first public appearance since leaving office next week at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The New York Post reported that Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday, Feb. 28 in regards to “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” according to a source.

This marks Trump’s first emergence after his impeachment trial and public fallout for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is reportedly also preparing to attack President Joe Biden’s new immigration reform plan that would reverse border policies from his presidency.

“Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden’s disastrous amnesty and border policies,” the source told the outlet.

“I’m looking forward to hearing him speak and hearing about his post-presidency plans,” said James O’Keefe, founder of far-right activist group Project Veritas.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to Axios, this announcement comes days after Trump publicly criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who criticized him for the events of Jan. 6 and promised to battle the GOP leader’s 2022 midterm choices.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump said in a statement issued by Save America PAC.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Tuesday shows that 59 percent of GOP voters believe that Trump should play a “major role” in the Republican Party moving forward and would support him in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election, increasing by 18 points since Jan. 6. Trump’s overall disapproval from voters stands at 51 percent.

