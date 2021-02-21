Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith are expecting another child together

Ne-Yo is also the parent of two other children with his ex-fiancee

Singer Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith have announced they’re expecting another child together.

The 41-year-old singer made the announcement on his Instagram page with a video of himself rubbing Crystal’s pregnant belly.

Ne-Yo captioned the video: “Overjoyed to announce…the family is expanding. #Number5 #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings @itscrystalsmith You ready baby? Let’s go!”

The couple, who married in February 2016, share two children together: Shaffer and Roman. Ne-Yo is also the parent of two other children with his ex-fiancee, Monyetta Shaw.

Smith shared the same video on Sunday with the caption, “This is why I love you.”

Fellow celebrities and friends of the couple shared their excitement in the comments including singer Amber Riley who responded, “Congratulations beautiful.” Singer Nivea commented, “Aww, I’m in tears! Congratulations!”

The announcement comes a day after their sixth wedding anniversary. The “So Sick” singer shared photos of the couple with a caption mentioning the “ups and downs” of their relationship throughout the years.

“Today marks six years of marriage. It has been a bumpy beautiful, tragically terrific ride full of twists n’ turns, up’s n’ down’s…and I wouldn’t have it any other way. We’ve grown so much,” he said. “With the understanding that we’ve still got some growing to do of course, I have to acknowledge how far we’ve come. I think once we both realized that marriage isn’t ownership…but partnership, we found our tempo, our melody,” wrote Ne-Yo

The couple was heading towards divorce last year. On a podcast, Private Talk With Alexis Texas, Ne-Yo said: “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce.”

“It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her,” said the singer.

Ne-Yo later said the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic was “a blessing” that helped mend their marriage due in part to the increase in quality time he spent with his family.

Neyo and his wife having another baby . I really wonder how his first bm feels . — #SmashForever (@ErinRuhnay) February 21, 2021

Ne-Yo came under fire back in 2013 when he announced his split with the mother of his two oldest children, Shaw, via an Instagram post.

After the breakup, fans were less than thrilled with Ne-Yo when Shaw revealed he had pressured her into getting her tubes tied, only to get another woman, Smith, pregnant.

theGrio’s Renee G contributed to this report.

