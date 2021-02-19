Megan Thee Stallion on rumors she’s dating Pardison Fontaine: ‘That’s my boo’

The hip-hop star confirmed her relationship status while clapping back at haters of her boyfriend

Megan Thee Stallion is officially off the market.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, the hip-hop star confirmed her romance with rapper Pardison Fontaine, calling him her “perfect” man.

She addressed her relationship status while clapping back at criticism of her boyfriend over a previous Instagram Live in which she and Pardison appeared to be arguing. Neither is seen in the video, but someone can be heard yelling: ‘Tell Megan to come to the door… Y’all got five seconds before I come through this s***.’

The clip left many Megan stans convinced she is in an abusive relationship with the artist. During her IG Live session on Friday, the “Savage” rapper defended her man. Take a look at the clip below.

“I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi,” Megan told her fans, adding “‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective…That’s my boo and I really like him.”

She continued: ‘Y’all not about to play with my man. He don’t even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend. He probably on his live blushing. Okay, let me get off. But yeah, stop playing with him.’

She then shared intimate details about their sex life. “He too fine and he big, I like that. We was in the bed and I was like, let’s take a break. Let’s revisit this…But no, he is so perfect,” she said.

Megan and Pardi sparked dating rumors after he showered her with affection for Valentine’s Day. In a video posted on social media, she is seen celebrating with a romantic dinner, he surprised her with a private jet, and Pardi shared several photos of their V-Day events, one of which showed Megan on a bed of roses. He wrote on Instagram: “SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST.”

The day after Valentine’s Day, Meghan celebrated her birthday by noting on Twitter: ‘I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) s***** Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol’

She was previously romantically linked to rappers Moneybagg Yo and Tory Lanez, who allegedlly shot her in the foot last summer.

