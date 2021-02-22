Bobby Shmurda to be released from prison after nearly seven years

After previously being denied parole, the 'Shurmda She Wrote' rapper is going home

According to a report from TMZ, Bobby Shmurda will be released from prison after nearly seven years.

Arrested in 2014, rapper Bobby Shmurda was convicted on “charges of conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment.” After accepting a plea deal in 2016, Shmurda’s sentence was reduced to five years with credit for the two years he served while awaiting trial.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the rapper’s release date was bumped to Feb. 23, 2021, a decision made by the Time Allowance Committee.

Rapper Bobby Shmurda is interviewed at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Oct. 30, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

According to TMZ, “the Committee reviewed Shmurda’s behavior and participation in prison programs and decided to bump up his conditional release date.” Set to be under parole supervision until 2026, Shmurda is getting to go home this Tuesday.

The rapper’s mother, Leslie Pollard, opened up to TMZ about Shmurda’s release and what he plans on doing. She told them that while she is “counting down the hours” to see her son, he plans on keeping it “chill” and even wants to dive back into making music again as soon as possible. With plans to hunker down with his family and tap back into his creativity, Shmurda is reportedly “excited” about his release.

The news of his release comes about five months after the rapper was denied parole.

As theGrio previously reported that the rapper was supposed to remain in jail until the end of 2021, per this decision. A spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Complex at the time, “Following his Sept. 15, 2020, interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021.”

YouTube screenshot

Shmurda will be on parole until 2026, meeting regularly with his parole officer for about 5 years.

