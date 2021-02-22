Loeffler considering 2022 run against Warnock

In the meantime, the former senator launched Greater Georgia, a platform designed to provide voting resources to Republicans

Loading the player...

Kelly Loeffler is thinking of running for the Senate, again.

During the former senator’s first interview since losing the Georgia seat to Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, she expressed interest in running again and shared her new initiative to encourage conservative voters to head to the polls, per AJC.

Read More: Activists say new GOP Georgia voting legislation disenfranchises Black voters

Loeffler served in the Senate for about a year after replacing former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired due to health issues. When asked if she will run again she said the idea is “certainly on the table.” Warnock’s term ends in 2022.

In the meantime, Loeffler launched Greater Georgia, a platform designed to provide information to Republicans, modeled after Stacey Abrams‘ Fair Fight voting rights group. Loeffler’s new organization will focus on registering conservatives to vote, educating folks on conservative electoral policies, and building a network to promote “big tent” proposals.

“Right now there is no answer on the Republican side to a comprehensive platform that provides the resources, the scale, the network, the message, the communications platform that we need for statewide success in 2022 and beyond,” said Loeffler.

“It’s the culmination of what I learned and what I saw firsthand in Georgia’s biggest election in its history,” she said. “You often learn more when you’re not successful than when you are, and that’s our starting point.”

Loeffler believes that if Georgia residents are mobilized they are more likely to vote for Republicans. Out of the 4.5 million votes cast in the Georgia runoff election, she lost by 93,000.

The former Senator hopes her new initiative will help all Republican candidates moving forward.

Read More: Georgia’s secretary of state office initiates inquiry into Trump pressuring Raffensperger to find votes

“We always talk about wanting to have a big tent. We can’t grow the tent if we take the tent down every two years,” she said. “Greater Georgia is designed to make sure that every campaign has access to a united resource that will help conservatives.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

