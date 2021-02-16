Perdue files paperwork in a possible race against Warnock

Former Sen. David Perdue went head to head against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in last month’s Georgia runoffs but lost in the close race.

It looks like former Sen. David Perdue, D-Ga.,wants his Senate seat back.

Perdue put in paperwork on Monday with the Federal Elections Commission that could allow him to challenge newly elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, per NBC News.

Perdue went head to head against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in last month’s Georgia runoffs but lost in the close race. Warnock’s term is only for two years and he is up for reelection in 2022, after replacing former Sen. Johnny Isakson who resigned due to complications with his Parkinson’s disease.

Perdue posted on his Twitter account that he’s considering the run because the newly elected officials do not represent most Georgians.

“First, Georgia is not blue state,” wrote the former senator.

Bonnie and I are considering running in 2022. Here’s my note on why: pic.twitter.com/Wnyt0tB3th February 16, 2021

Despite the paperwork being in, that doesn’t mean Perdue will actually run. Submitting documents are among the first steps and are mandatory in order to comply with campaign finance laws. Bit most candidates who submit the paperwork do end up mounting a campaign.

Perdue ended the 2020 campaign with $5.7M left over so he more than enough to run again.

Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, blamed Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s losses on Donald Trump before election results were even official. As previously reported by theGrio, Sterling did not hold back on his thoughts:

“It will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3,” Sterling, a Republican, said in a live CNN interview.

Read More: Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood being investigated if he voted in Georgia illegally

“When you tell people your vote doesn’t count and has been stolen and people start to believe that — and then you go to the two senators and tell them to ask the secretary of state to resign and trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party when you need Republicans to unite — all of that stems from his decision-making since the Nov. 3rd election.”

