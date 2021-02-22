Tina Knowles-Lawson pens ‘love letter’ to Jay-Z: ‘You are a bad a** brother’

'I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past.'

Tina Knowles-Lawson penned a touching “love letter” to her son-in-law Jay-Z following news that he sold half his Armand de Brignac champagne brand to luxury goods owner LVMH.

Beyoncé‘s mother praised the hip-hop star and entrepreneur in a lengthy message posted to her Instagram on Feb. 22. Knowles-Lawson was moved to publicly show her appreciation for Jigga after his record label, Roc Nation, curated the entertainment for Super Bowl LV.

“Everyone was psyched about it! Each person that performed Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. and The Weekend all slaying their performances and making Black Excellence shine and us all proud,” Knowles-Lawson wrote. “I could not help but remember when J took on being in charge of the Entertainment at the Super Bowl, and saying that things would never change unless we had someone on the inside that could make decisions. Someone at the top.”

Ms. Tina goes on to note that she “read all the horrible things” people said about Jay online after he inked a deal with the NFL in 2019, including “calling him a sellout,” she wrote.

“But he kept it moving because every person who has affected change has been criticized and dogged by their peers,” Knowles-Lawson added. “One thing that I’ve noticed about Jay is that he doesn’t let what people say bully him into not doing the things that he knows are right,” she continued. “Jay I salute you and your Latest venture … You are a bad a** brother and I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past!!”

Speaking on joining forces with LVMH, Jay-Z told New York Times, “We were always looking to grow this bran,” he said. “And this happened very naturally.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce tied the knot in April 2008 and they are parents to daughter Blue Ivy and fraternal twins Rumi and Sir. In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Jay admitted he cheated on Beyoncé.

In her IG tribute to the rapper, Knowles-Lawson concluded: “You are a true man who has admitted publicly when you’ve made mistakes in a very brave and classy way! You have in turn influenced the Culture of Young Black Men. You are a Bad A** brother. I love you so much!!”

