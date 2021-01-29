Tina Knowles shows off fierce makeup look from granddaughter Blue Ivy

Knowles took to Instagram to show off her granddaughter's latest talent

In a recent Instagram post, Tina Knowles shows off a fierce makeup look, done by her very own granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Tina Knowles is certainly one proud matriarch, consistently using her social media to praise her daughters (Beyoncé and Solange) and her grandchildren. Knowles shares her love of family freely, almost on a weekly basis.

Yesterday was no different when Knowles took to Instagram to show off one of her granddaughter’s latest talents: makeup artistry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Tina Knowles attend the Eddie Murphy X ARTUS Gallery Exhibition Opening Night at East Angel Gallery on February 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Knowles shared a stunning selfie of herself with her followers that feature killer makeup by Blue Ivy. The picture features a bold red lip by her “talented granddaughter.”

The proud grandmother wrote in her caption, “My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today. She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face ❤️Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees 😂.”

This isn’t the first time Knowles has shared content of Blue on her Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Knowles shared an infectious video of Blue dancing away. She captioned the video, “This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age ❤️.”

Knowles also shared a picture of Blue’s makeup work for Halloween last October.

Painted like a spooky skeleton, Knowles wrote, “My Blue is a great make up artist ! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !!❤️❤️.”

Her 2.8 million followers clearly love the family content she is always sharing. The recent selfie got plenty of adoring comments.

Actress and comedian Amanda Seales commented, “AMAZING!!!” under the photo, and Vanessa Bell Calloway also praised Blue’s artistry, writing, “Wow she did a really good job!!! A diva in the making 🔥.”

