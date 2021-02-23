Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill lyric about Kobe crash: ‘Insensitive and disrespectful’

'I am not familiar with any of your music,' she wrote to him, 'but I believe you can do better than this.'

Last week, Meek Mill received heavy criticism on social media after a song of his reportedly leaked, a track that made reference to NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death.

“Don’t Worry,” the song by Mill and Lil Baby, featured the lyrics “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Vanessa Bryant (left) reportedly didn’t appreciate the reference to her late husband’s death in a verse on a leaked track by rapper Meek Mill (right) called “Don’t Worry.” (Photos by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Critics were quick to call the lyrics disrespectful, but Mill quickly responded on Twitter, saying: “somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….sh*t like zombie land or something! Lol.”

Now, Vanessa Bryant, the surviving wife of the late Los Angles Lakers legend, has spoken about the incident. “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” she wrote on her IG Stories Monday night. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control “wake up” 🙃 February 18, 2021

Seemingly in response to her message, Mill tweeted Tuesday: “I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet.”

According to multiple reports, before Mill posted his lengthier response, he allegedly tweeted “I’m going back to savage in this sh**… F#%k ya feelings!” That tweet has reportedly since been deleted.

Some people defended Mill, including sports commentator Kenny Smith, who said the rapper shouldn’t be cancelled for the lyrics and should be given the benefit of the doubt, according to TMZ.

“I’m a Meek Mill fan, I know that he’s a huge basketball fan, huge Kobe fan,” Smith reportedly told the outlet. “Whatever he says, I’m always going to give Meek a pass.”

