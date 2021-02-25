Charlamagne tha God claps back at LaKeith Stanfield for ‘h*e’ comment

'This is yet another example of LaKeith being able to dish it,' said Charlamagne, 'but he can’t take it.'

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God responded to actor LaKeith Stanfield in the latest in what has turned into an ongoing feud between the two celebrities.

Last week, Charlamagne asked actor Daniel Kaluuya if Stanfield played the role of William O’Neal in their acclaimed new film, Judas and the Black Messiah, too well.

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God (left) and actor LaKeith Stanfield reportedly have a new chapter in the book of their reported beef. (Photos by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“We’re not having that,” Kaluuya retorted, apparently refusing to engage in those brothers’ back-and-forth. “Charlamagne, what it is, yeah, with LaKeith, in this film, he makes the biggest sacrifice. In this film, he’s serving Chairman Fred. Because in order to show you what Chairman Fred is, you have to show him what he isn’t. You can’t see the light without the dark, you understand? And he served that.”

Kaluuya — who shared a bit of screen time with Stanfield in the 2017 hit, Get Out — said his co-star “put himself in a lie. That’s not his politics at all. That’s not how he feels at all, and it was really tough on him on certain days. I mean, he was really going through it, and for him to not be aligned politically to O’Neal and still give it his all and still humanize him in order to show who Chairman Fred was, to show who the Black Panther Party was, that’s incredible, and I salute LaKeith for that.”

Afterward, Stanfield posted a comment on an Instagram clip from the Breakfast Club interview, writing: “H*es. This is what h*es do. Get sonned by reality. Get off me bro u a lame. Daniel ain’t an idiot. Leave me be dog and find somebody else.” He also later posted a picture of CTG with a gun aimed at his picture. That post was later deleted.

Stanfield said Charlamagne was more like O’Neal, an informant for the FBI who reportedly had a role in the death of Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton.

Charlamagne responded to the actor’s comments on the show, saying: “This is yet another example of LaKeith being able to dish it, but he can’t take it because he made comments about The Breakfast Club and other Black outlets being anti-Black, being negative, reinforcing negative stereotypes of Black people, that was back in 2019.”

“I gave him ‘Donkey of the Day’ for that and pointed out all of the times he’s gone on these white people’s platforms and reinforced negative stereotypes of Black people himself. I left it alone after that. LaKeith did a whole reply video, he did a diss song, he put my face on the cover of the song, and had me with the sambo lips. I didn’t respond to any of that, but I gave him a little jab during the interview with Daniel. I owed him that, and that was light.”

“He makes it seem like I’m always coming at him, but he does that all the time,” Charlamagne continued. “When he made comments about Kamala’s hair last year and got backlash, he got online and said he can say what he wants and nobody’s gonna force him into not saying what he wants. All good, but if you gonna have that energy of saying what you want, don’t play victim when people say something back.”

Twitter users seem to be leaning toward being on Stanfield’s side against the controversial radio host. However, one user summed up the entire situation, asking, “Why are Charlamagne and LaKeith beefing? This is embarrassing.”

