K. Michelle explains viral video of her butt ‘bursting’ on IG Live

The singer and reality-show star took to Twitter to clarify what her fans saw on Instagram this week.

Loading the player...

In a series of tweets, K. Michelle explained this week’s viral video of her backside appearing to burst on Instagram.

The singer has been very open about the health issues she’s endured related to her butt injections in the past. In a Instagram Live video Tuesday, she was dancing to Cardi B’s latest single, “Up,” for fans, and afterward, they immediately took to Twitter to comment on what was believed to be alarming in her video: It looked like her butt implant was “bursting.”

K. Michelle says she has suffered from pain, fatigue and migraines from illegal silicone injections she got in her rear end while pursuing the perfect body. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

To clear up any confusion on the matter, K. Michelle took to Twitter herself to make clear the contents of her Instagram Live video and speak directly to her fans.

“So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain,” she tweeted. “I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps.”

K. Michelle's Butt Appears to Burst While Dancing on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/eczlENRnum — Po7o (@6GodPolo) February 24, 2021

She continued, sharing that “What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done, but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help.”

What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

The reality-show star wrote in the thread for about five more tweets, saying she hopes to have one last surgery this month for “skin removal.”

“The surgeries drain me,” she explained. “I’m gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i’m at now you wouldn’t hate so hard.”

Read More: Charlamagne tha God claps back at LaKeith Stanfield for ‘h*e’ comment

In June 2018, K. Michelle revealed to People magazine that she suffered from pain, fatigue and migraines from the illegal silicone injections she got in pursuit of the perfect figure.

“It’s the scariest thing in life,” she said, “and I’m a tough girl.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

