Woman in South African supermarket uses her thong when told to put on mask

In a viral video, a woman who was shopping at a location of the South African supermarket chain, Pick n Pay, can be seen taking off her underwear and putting it on over her nose and mouth after a security guard told her to put on her mask.

The Savagery: Woman Uses Her Own Underwear When Told She Needs To Put On A Mask In South Africa! – https://t.co/z8QYrmf1lq via @Worldstar #WSHH #WORLDSTAR — Marc Gerard (@Marc6erard) February 26, 2021

The woman pulled her underwear off from under her dress after the security guard told her she would be escorted out of the she didn’t find a face covering. Another shopper who was standing close by recorded the situation on her phone and posted it to social media on Tuesday.

According to The South African, social media commenters dragged the woman on Facebook. “This makes me sick. She is aware of the law worldwide. We sit with a serious virus and a G-string will save her. Come on grow up. What must your family think,” said one user.

“Stay at home and do online shopping if you don’t like the idea of wearing a mask,” said another.

The publication also alleged that the woman in the video was seen in another viral video from the same store where a different woman was telling employees to take their face masks off. She was standing in the frame and was also wearing a pair of underwear on her head.

Employees at a supermarket told not to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/PvUwm31Jep — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 18, 2021

Some on social media have speculated that the video was staged, but even still, South Africa’s second wave is causing concern amongst experts, so not wearing a mask, even as a joke, could be dangerous.

Face coverings are mandated in South Africa, a country that saw a new virus variant at the end of 2020, and whose case numbers have been steadily rising, according to the BBC.

“A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both a fine and imprisonment,” said South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, according to The South African.

Although there are similar mask mandates all over the world, Forbes reported on Friday that COVID-19 cases are still rising globally.

