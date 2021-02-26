Ted Cruz mocks Texas gaffe at CPAC: ‘Orlando is not as nice as Cancun’

Earlier this week, Cruz called his last minute family trip to Cancun an obvious mistake

During the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is set to feature former president Donald Trump’s first public appearance since leaving office, Senator Ted Cruz made light of his recent trip to Cancun during Texas’s national emergency.

As he spoke to a packed conservative crowd in Florida, Cruz said, ”God Bless CPAC. I gotta say, Orlando is awesome! It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice.” As is to be expected, many users on Twitter did not take well to the senator’s comments.

“Ted Cruz, at CPAC, jokes about his decision to abandon his constituents in their time of need to go on vacation: “Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice.” There are still major plumbing and supply chain issues in Texas affecting recovery efforts,” tweeted MSNBC Senior Producer Kyle Griffin.

Comedian Noel Casler also took the opportunity to call out Cruz’s tasteless joke. He wrote, “Ted Cruz opens his CPAC set with a joke about going to Cancun, but leaves out the callback about the 11 year-old boy who froze to death in his trailer while Ted’s kids sunned themselves at the Ritz. Go big or go home, Ted.”

As theGrio previously reported, unprecedented winter storms sent million of Texas residents into a state of emergency. While electricity and water supplies were scarce for many, Cruz left Texas to fly to Cancun with his family.

Cruz called the vacation to a luxury resort a last-minute trip, according to USA Today. He eventually said it was “obviously a mistake,” and he’s working diligently to get Texas back on its feet to make sure a crisis like this never happens again.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is drawing fire for appearing to abandon his state during its unprecendented, deadly winter storm emergency for the balmy 80-degree weather of Cancun. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Cruz isn’t the only Republican making headlines at the conference. According to CNN, many former Trump allies skipped Friday’s congressional obligations and had colleagues vote on crucial matters for them in order to attend the conference.

Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and others signed letters saying that they couldn’t attend the votes “due to the ongoing public health emergency” but are slated to speak at the event, CNN reported.

