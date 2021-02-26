Tessica Brown slams LisaRaye’s ‘ghetto’ comment over Gorilla Glue mishap

Brown sat down with 'The Neighborhood Talk' on Instagram

In a recent interview, Tessica Brown slammed LisaRaye for calling her “ghetto” after her viral Gorilla Glue mishap.

Brown sat down for an interview with Instagram’s The Neighborhood Talk and said to host DeAsia Robinson, “LisaRaye, they say she had a lot to say…You don’t even know me. You’re judging me? You know, I like — you gon give us Diamond? You know what I’m saying?”

Brown’s situation certainly took the world by storm, with many everyday people and celebrities chiming in with their thoughts on the viral story. LisaRaye McCoy gave her two cents during a conversation on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens.

While speaking with her show with co-hosts, Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson, and Claudia Jordan, the actress said at the time, “[I don’t care] how ghetto you are, how slow you are, or how you can’t even read — or whatever, and any, and all of that. You know better, you should’ve asked somebody.”

During her Instagram interview, Brown said that McCoy’s sister, Da Brat, showed her kindness in her time of need. “But her sister, Da Brat and her girlfriend, oh they sent me a whole box of Miracle Drops. Everything off their product line,” said Brown.

Many other celebrities offered positivity after Brown’s story went viral.

Loni Love of The Real said on the show, “We know as black women how hard it is, our hair is so important…I’m one of the few black women — me and I think Whoopi Goldberg — [who] actually wear our hair in braids or locks because traditionally it has been known to be unprofessional. But the times are changing…so I totally have empathy for Tessica and I want to help.”

