HFPA implementing action plan to include Black members

A former HFPA president admitted that the organization hasn't had a Black member since she joined in 2002

The organization hosting the Golden Globe awards recently came under fire for their lack of diversity. The group has acknowledged the issue and says it is developing a plan to enroll Black members.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in statement Friday that an “action plan” is under development to admit Black members. Although the group has 87 members who are journalists, none of the journalists are Black.

As theGrio previously mentioned, part of the HFPA’s mission is to “establish favorable relations and cultural ties between foreign countries and the United States of America by the dissemination of information concerning the American culture and traditions as depicted in motion pictures and television through news media in various foreign countries.”

Until the recent outcry, the HFPA had not lived up to its mission statement.

In an interview with Variety, former HFPA president Meher Tatna addressed the criticism, admitting that the organization hadn’t had a Black member since she joined in 2002.

On Friday afternoon, the activist organization Time’s Up tweeted a photo with the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes.

Actor Sterling K. Brown, who will be a presenter at Sunday’s Golden Globe live ceremony, is also among the growing list of Hollywood elite who have criticized the HFPA’s lack of inclusion and diversity.

On Friday, he took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction. He wrote: “For any governing body of a current Hollywood award show to have such a lack of voting representation illustrates a level of irresponsibility that should not be ignored.”

The HFPA said it welcomes journalists from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds based in Southern California that cover entertainment for foreign media. The organization says membership is majority female and more than 35% percent of its members are from non-European countries across the world.

