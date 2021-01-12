Satchel and Jackson Lee named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors



The children of Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee will raise awareness for a charity of their choice.

Loading the player...

Spike Lee is probably a proud papa today after the Hollywood Foreign Press announced that his children, Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee, have been selected as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

The historic news was announced during a virtual event on Tuesday morning, marking the first time siblings of color have received the honor as well as the first time a Black male has taken on the coveted role reserved for the children of the industry’s most respected actors, directors, and producers.

(L-R) Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read More: Angela Bassett, Ryan Coogler to honor Spike Lee at American Cinematheque ceremony

Lee is a three-time Golden Globe nominee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee is a producer.

“We’re proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors,” Ali Sar, President of the HFPA, said in a press release. “Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts. We are honored to see how they’ll use this platform to elevate the important issues of LGBTQIA+ health and youth mentorship.”

As part of the gig, Satchel and Jackson Lee have the opportunity to raise awareness for a charity of their choosing.

“We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel Lee said in a statement. “This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City.”

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee and Spike Lee depart the screening of “BlacKkKlansman” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Read More: Spike Lee to direct musical about creation of Viagra

Jackson Lee explained why he selected Big Brothers Big Sisters as his charity to spotlight.

“Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives,” he said. “As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Tina Feyand Amy Poehler and air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC on Feb. 28.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

