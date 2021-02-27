Steve Harvey dishes on Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey relationship: ‘I’m pulling for him’

The comedian says he approves of the relationship, before declaring that Jordan is not the sexiest man alive

Steve Harvey has given fellow actor Michael B. Jordan his stamp of approval when it comes to dating his daughter, Lori Harvey.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, the comedian and game-show host acknowledged the effort Jordan is putting toward the relationship, but cautioned it could be hard to match.

Jordan, who starred in the 2015 sports film Creed, rented out an entire aquarium to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Lori Harvey just to show how much he cares about her.

Steve Harvey (left picture), Michale B. Jordan and Lori Harvey (right picture).

When late-night host Jimmy Kimmel highlighted the date, Steve Harvey responded in his usual comedic tone.

“Good luck homie, because you know, Valentine’s comes every year,” he quipped. “I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you’re gonna top that. But good luck, partner.”

As far as Jordan being dubbed “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, Steve Harvey suggested he can give Jordan a run for his money, but not because of the looks department.

“Let’s be clear about something. He is a nice guy, but he is not the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ to me, at all,” Harvey said.

When asked who is the sexiest, Harvey exclaimed, “me.”

Steve Harvey (right) appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (left) on Thursday, Feb. 25. (via YouTube screenshot)

“All these people I’m paying for, hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is?” he said. “I’ve never been attractive, I knew that. That’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes. But this kid, I like him. I’m pulling for him.”

Steve Harvey also admitted he is a hard dad to please, especially when it comes to his daughters and dating.

Jordan appears to have set the standard with Lori Harvey.

“I’m just happy that I can at least approve of one [of their boyfriends],” Steve Harvey said.

When asked if he approved of any previous suitors, the comedian responded in deadpan, “Nothing ever. Pure hatred.”

In order to get on his good side, he doesn’t suggest that guys who want to date his daughters read his best-selling book, “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” but he said he wouldn’t mind if his daughters learned a few things from it.

Catch the full discussion between the two TV hosts below:

