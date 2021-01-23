Steve Harvey says he’s got his eyes on Michael B. Jordan

'All I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass,' said Steve Harvey

Comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey publicly reacted to his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s new relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan

On the Friday episode of iHeart Radio’s The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the 64-year-old said, “I like this one.”

“I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you,” Harvey said. “But I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'”

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued, “Like right now? Nice guy but I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass.”

According to PEOPLE, Harvey joked about Jordan being PEOPLE’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, adding, “‘Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that.”

Lori Harvey, 24, and Jordan, 33, both went public with their relationship by posting photos of each other on Instagram. The two also refer to each other as “turtle” and “nugget” on social media. Dating rumors initially emerged in November after the two were photographed departing a plane in Atlanta.

Lori Harvey’s dating history has been subject to public fascination as she’s been previously linked to rappers Future, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, singer Trey Songz, and was engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017.

