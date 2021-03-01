Harris trying to build her profile with foreign leaders: report

Biden has reportedly given Harris opportunities he did not receive as Vice President

Loading the player...

Kamala Harris spent years working as a prosecutor which eventually led her to become California’s attorney general. In 2017, she became a senator and now, Harris is the first Black and first female Vice President.

As she settles into her new role, Harris is reportedly trying to expand her connections and focus more on foreign policy after spending years working on domestic issues, according to Politico.

Read More: Biden, Harris to address Black America in virtual Black History Month Celebration

Biden reportedly encouraged Harris to speak with foreign leaders and try to “develop her own rapport with key U.S. partners,” according to publication. She also has the daunting task of trying to mend relationships that changed during the Trump administration.

Biden has reportedly given Harris opportunities he did not receive as Vice President. On Tuesday, Harris was part of a bilateral meeting between U.S. and Canadian officials.

Harris has also consistently met with senior foreign policy expert Antony Blinken in order to beef up her profile and has had calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is SMART, @POTUS @RonaldKlain!

This learning opportunity is vital.@VP going to absorb everything like sponge, short learning curve.



Find an excuse for @SecretaryPete to absorb some foreign policy too.



Both, smart capable future of leadership. — analyzeit (@analyzeit1) February 26, 2021

According to CBSNews, Harris is set to focus on cybersecurity, which has become an international issue over the past decade, and global health amid the pandemic.

“Global health, cyber security, China, climate, the regional issues: you can’t do them unless you have strong partners. And I think that’s the way the vice president is thinking about it and why she’s putting a priority on doing her part to repair those ties,” said a senior White House Official.

When Biden became President, he stepped into the job with connections in hand after spending years in Washington. He was also a member and chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Read More: Foreign leaders respond as Capitol attack ‘shakes the world’

During Biden’s tenure as vice president, he travelled to over 50 countries and met with foreign dignitaries often and now that Harris is one of the most prominent faces of the Democratic Party, Biden’s encouragement may be the key to establishing Harris as the new face of the party.

“Biden in a way represents the traditional white male politician. And Vice President Harris is in many ways the future: female, blended family … But her policy views, they are still waiting to be shaped out,” said an anonymous source to Politico.

“The interest in her from outside is really about: Is she the future of the Democratic Party?” The source said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

