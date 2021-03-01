Kinzinger allies create super PAC for Republicans against Trump

Trump still has support from the majority of the GOP, but supporters of known Trump critic, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) have collaborated on a super PAC

It looks like the GOP is still divided about Donald Trump.

Trump still has support from the majority of the party but supporters of known Trump critic, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) have collaborated on a super PAC. They plan to raise funds in order to support Republicans who are also against the former president, per The Washington Post.

“Republicans must say enough is enough. It’s time to unplug the outrage machine, reject the politics of personality, and cast aside the conspiracy theories and the rage,” said Kinzinger in a video posted on Jan. 7 after Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. He was also one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

Kinzinger already has a leadership PAC underway to support candidates who have gone against Trump. Founders of the group are also creating a sister nonprofit in hopes of “building a grass roots army,” per documents obtained by the Post.

The organizations will be able to collect unlimited contributions, unlike nonprofit groups that are mandated to reveal their donors.

As a federal official Kinzinger cannot directly coordinate or create these types of organizations but can appear at events related to them. He is expected to attend the PAC Americans Keeping Country First event.

“Americans Keeping Country First has a clearly defined mission to provide air cover for the members of Congress who took votes of conscience to impeach or convict President Trump,” said Mario Castillo, a Republican lobbyist who is advising one of the groups.

He adds they have “received real interest” and generous donors. They plan to be adequately funded for primary season.

The super PAC plans to support Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska who is up for reelection in 2022 and support the House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Sep. 16, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

But according to theGrio, a majority of Republicans are singing a different Trump tune.

When asked about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

He called Trump’s actions “a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

But McConnell then said he would support Trump if he was the Republican Party nominee for president in 2024.

“The nominee of the party?” he confirmed with Fox News’ Bret Baier when pressed. “Absolutely.”

On Twitter, political pundits like CNN’s Abby Phillip said McConnell’s comment “tells you everything you need to know.”

After voting against Trump’s second impeachment, which could have prevented him from running for president again, McConnell gave a speech from the Senate floor in which he noted “fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor. They tried to hunt down the Speaker of the House. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president.”

“They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth,” said McConnell, “because he was angry he’d lost an election.”

Additional supporting by Biba Adams

