Mathew Knowles to retire from music industry: 'I'm ready to move on'

Knowles, the proud father of Beyonce and Solange, told Page Six he's ready to leave the business for more fulfilling projects.

Music industry legend Mathew Knowles, the man behind one of the greatest recording careers of all time, has announced that he is stepping away from the music industry.

Knowles created the group Destiny’s Child — with his now-globally successful daughter, Beyoncé, in the leading role — in the 1990s, then also launched a career for his younger daughter, singer-producer-actress Solange.

Mathew Knowles (above), the father of Beyonce and Solange, is reportedly stepping away from the music business. (Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

The proud father and seasoned executive told Page Six he is ready to leave the business for more fulfilling projects.

“In the next two years, I will have transitioned completely out of the music industry… my plan is to be completely dedicated to mentoring, academia,” Knowles said. “There’s nothing negative about [the decision]. I’m personally ready to move on. I’ll continue to teach about the music business.”

He recently launched a podcast called Matthew Knowles Impact on iHeartRadio and has been featuring guests who work in a variety of fields. He recently teased that he has a “family member” poised to appear on the show soon.

However, when asked for a list of dream guests, Knowles didn’t list recording artists. Instead, he rattled off a list of luminaries in many other fields, including Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris — even media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Knowles helped launch his daughters’ career, but they came to depend less on his advice after his marital infidelity and a messy paternity case grabbed headlines in 2009.

Tina Knowles-Lawson told the OWN Network show Girlfriends Check-In that “when I went through my divorce, I was devastated after 33 years of marriage — not because I wanted to stay in a marriage, but just because I was like, ‘Oh my God, I failed at this.'”

Despite their messy split, Page Six is reporting that Knowles-Lawson may pop up on her ex-husband’s podcast as a guest.

