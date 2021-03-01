Sabrina Peterson sues T.I. and Tiny for defamation amid sexual abuse allegations

'We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.'

T.I. and Tiny’s former friend Sabrina Peterson is suing the hip-hop couple for defamation following her allegation that T.I. once pulled a gun out on her and threatened to kill her.

The lawsuit coincides with accusations against T.I. and Tiny by several women who claim to be victims of the couple’s perversion. theGRIO previously reported that several women reached out to Peterson last month through social media accusing T.I. and his wife of sexually assaulting and drugging them. Peterson took to her Instagram to share their testimonies.

T.I. and Tiny released a statement denying the allegations and other claims against them by Peterson. On Monday, their attorney Steve Sadow shared with TMZ that his clients “deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations.” Sadow added … “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media.”

Peterson and Tiny had been friends for years until their bond was broken. She hit up Instagram in February to blast T.I. as a “predator.” She alleged that he pointed a gun at her head while children were in the room and that for years she’s been villainized as he was simultaneously praised.

The New York Times reported that in letters sent by lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn on Feb. 19, four women accused T.I. and Tiny of sexually assaulting them. The alleged incidents occurred in California and Georgia.

In the letters, Blackburn wrote that the women described their experiences of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.” The letters also mention nonsexual intimidation, assault, and harassment.

The letters urge officials “to tackle and end the stream of depravity being committed.” The lawyer kept the identities of the accusers anonymous because they reportedly “fear for their lives and safety.”

“My clients and their witnesses are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office,” he added in the letter.

“We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming,” Sadow said in a statement. “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Tiny came to her man’s defense after Peterson’s claim that he threatened her with a gun.

“Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back?,” Tiny wrote on social media. “What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE.”

Since going public with her truth, Peterson claims she is receiving threatening messages on Instagram. She’s suing Tiny and T.I. for defamation and emotional distress.

*theGrio’s Ashley Terrell contributed to this report

