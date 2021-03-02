Lamar Odom says ex-fiancée used him for ‘monetary reasons’

Odom told the ladies of 'The Real' fitness instructor Sabrina Parr was attempting to sell a reality show about their relationship.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom said his former fiancée, Sabrina Parr, was “taking advantage” of him “for monetary reasons.”

Odom appeared on the TV interview show The Real, where he claimed that his engagement to Parr hurt him “in every which way.”

Former NBA player Lamar Odom (above) and fitness instructor Sabrina Parr got engaged in November 2019, and they split in December. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The former basketball player, 41, and Parr, a fitness instructor, were engaged in late 2019, not long after Odom sought addiction treatment. During the virtual Real interview, Odom said, “I used to really, like, take her word for everything, and she was, like, really lying to me the whole time.”

He then said: “But I guess she got what she wanted.” Asked what he thought that was, he replied, “Clout or fame, some kind of way.” Odom claimed Parr was seeking to sell a reality show about their relationship.

@RealLamarOdom opens up about the state of his relationship with ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr, alleging she took advantage of him. The former NBA player details the support from the re-release of his book, “Darkness to Light: A Memoir,” and dishes on his boxing match w/ Aaron Carter. pic.twitter.com/dEONWOwZH1 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) March 1, 2021

“Just when I talk about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons,” he said.

“I’m going to let her focus on what she should be focusing on, and that’s getting her child back,” Odom said. “She putting out there that I’m, you know, doing drugs, and if you know my past, if you want to hurt my way of making a living, that’s the one thing that you can say or bring up to people is that I’m doing drugs.”

The on-again, the off-again Odom and Parr revealed they had broken up late last year, but shared photos of him kissing her cheek a week later, the anniversary of their engagement.

Parr released a statement maintaining that ending the relationship was “a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

She said that while she loved Odom “dearly,” she was “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

Odom’s appearance on The Real is the first time either has spoken publicly about the end of their union.

