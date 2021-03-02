Sarah Cooper comedy pilot ordered by CBS

The viral sensation also had a Netflix special last year

After going viral last year with hilarious TikTok videos, CBS has ordered a comedy pilot from comedian Sarah Cooper.

Cooper gained a lot of attention last year after her TikTok videos took off. Cooper became known for her spot-on lip syncs of former President Donald Trump, which was getting millions of views last year. Now, a comedy pilot from Cooper has been ordered at CBS.

Sarah Cooper (Credit: Sarah Cooper/Mindy Tucker)

Reportedly based on Cooper’s book, How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, the series is said to be a half-hour comedy written by Cindy Chupack and Cooper herself, and produced by Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi. The series is said to “revolve around three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company who help each other navigate modern gender politics in their professional and personal lives.”

Chapuck is set to serve as the showrunner.

(Credit: Netflix)

According to Deadline, when the pitch for the series was sold to CBS, Cooper said, “I was so excited when PatMa approached me about my book. I met with Cindy soon after and we immediately connected to this idea of sharing the experiences of women in their careers and personal lives in a way that stays true to what people love about the book but brings them to life through characters people will identify with. Cindy totally got the sensibility and the satire but she also has the experience of telling compelling stories. I am thrilled to be working with her on this.”

Cooper is also fresh off her Netflix special that aired last year, Everything’s Fine which was directed by Natasha Lyonne of Orange is the New Black. The special featured hilarious appearances from talents like Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, and even the voice of Whoopi Goldberg.

Before going viral last summer, Cooper had worked on Old News, a CBS All Access pilot, as a correspondent and writer. She also worked on the animated SYFY series, Science!, and wrote 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings.

In an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of her Netflix special last Fall, Cooper opened up about her future television work, hinting at focusing on creating characters as well as continuing her stand-up.

She explained, “All the things I want to talk about are so fun to put in the mouths of characters and create situations around them, and I feel like there are so many more possibilities with that than if I just went on stage and told a story…it’s always been one of those things, like, I want to have an hour special. I want to be Dave Chappelle. I want to have that amazing experience where I just bare my soul. But for right now, I’m focusing on television and creating characters and stories.”

Cooper’s Everything’s Fine special is available to stream now on Netflix.

