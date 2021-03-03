Linsey Davis encourages others to achieve their dreams: ‘The only way to fail is to not try again’

During Women's History Month, we pay tribute to 10 Black women who are moving the culture forward

Loading the player...

Our Black Women Amplified series highlights the accomplishments of ten Black women who are creating their own history with their unique contributions to the world whether it be through media, arts, science or politics. We salute their accomplishments and are inspired by their example. Below is more on our first honoree, Linsey Davis.

Read More: Erykah Badu talks Black history in new clip of ‘Forward: The Future of Black Music’

Emmy-winning ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis has been successfully pushing the culture forward since her early days as a broadcaster in Flint, Michigan. Now she’s wearing multiple hats for ABC — she’s the anchor of the network’s first streaming nighttime newscast, ABC News Live Prime, the weekend anchor for World News Tonight on Sunday and has filed reports as a correspondent for World News Tonight, Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline.

ABC News anchor and correspondent Lindsey Davis. (ABC)

If that weren’t impressive enough, two-time Emmy winner Davis is also a wife and mother and a three-time children’s book author with the latest, “Stay This Way Forever” coming out last month. The book is geared toward encouraging parents to honor their children’s individuality.

Throughout her storied career at ABC, Davis has covered everything from entertainment to politics. She was a linchpin of ABC News’ political coverage, including moderating ABC News’ Democratic presidential debates in Sept. 2019 and Feb. 2020, and was on deck for the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Read More: Linsey Davis hopes to inspire a generation as co-anchor of ABC’s Weekend ‘World News Tonight’

She covered such groundbreaking news events as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s tragic passing, the ‘Miracle on the Hudson,’ and numerous natural disasters, racial protests and more; and interviewed significant local, national and global figures, and anchored Homegrown Hate: The War Among Us, a documentary on domestic terrorism.

As far as her advice to other Black women who are looking to fulfill their own aspirations wherever they may lie, Davis says: “The only way to fail is to not try again.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

