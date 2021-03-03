Michael B. Jordan drops first trailer for ‘Without Remorse’ co-starring Lauren London

Jordan stars in the action thriller of Tom Clancy's 1993 novel of the same name

Michael B. Jordan has always sizzled on screen but in the new trailer which has just been released for his upcoming film Without Remorse, he is in full action hero mode.

According to IndieWire, the action thriller is an adaptation of Tom Clancy‘s 1993 novel of the same name and is directed by Sicario: Day of the Soldado filmmaker Stefano Sollima. The script is written by Will Staples and Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount Pictures was initially supposed to release the film but during the industry-wide delays caused by the pandemic, Amazon ended up acquiring the project. Amazon is reportedly planning to launch the movie in late April via Prime Video.

The streaming service’s synopsis for Without Remorse reads: “An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,’ the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark — one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.”

“When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs,” the breakdown continues. “Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.”

In addition to Jordan, Turner-Smith, and Bell, the “Without Remorse” ensemble also includes Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce.

Winning on all fronts

While Jordan has always been a fan favorite, there’s no doubt that there may be a heightened interest in him given his new “power couple” status with new girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

Last month during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Steve Harvey gave the fellow actor his stamp of approval when it comes to dating his daughter.

In February, Jordan, who starred in the 2015 sports film Creed, made fans swoon when it was revealed that he’d rented out an entire aquarium to celebrate Valentine’s Day just to show his beloved how much he cares about her. When late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned the date, Harvey responded in his usual comedic manner.

“Good luck homie, because you know, Valentine’s comes every year,” he quipped. “I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you’re gonna top that. But good luck, partner.”

As far as Jordan being dubbed “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, Harvey suggested he can give Jordan a run for his money, but not because of the looks department.

“Let’s be clear about something. He is a nice guy, but he is not the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ to me, at all,” Harvey said.

