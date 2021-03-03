Niecy Nash to host GLAAD Media Awards’ virtual ceremony

'I am so thrilled to be honoring the LGBTQ stories.'

Niecy Nash has been tapped to host the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards, which will be held virtually this year due to COVID 19.

“I am so thrilled to be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding,” said Nash in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I’m looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD’s biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or two!,” she added.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Craft: Legacy, Happiest Season, The Prom, and The Old Guard are up for Outstanding Film at this year’s GLAAD Awards. Artists including Ricky Martin, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Lady Gaga, Brandy Clark, and Adam Lambert are among the nominees for Outstanding Music Artists. GLAAD previously announced a new category for the ceremony; the “TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year” will spotlight TikTok creators who have “taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights.” The nominees, per the report, are Denise & Ebony, Kyne, Crissa Jackson, Chris Olsen, Ian Paget, Josh Helfgott, Ve’ondre Mitchell, Dr. Austin Chiang, MD MPH and Christine Marshall.

At the end of August, Nash celebrated her new marriage to Jessica Betts on social media. She then opened up about her same-sex romance for anyone confused about her sexuality, theGRIO reported.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Nash made it a point to be clear she fell in love with and then later married Betts because of their connection and that gender alone wasn’t enough to deter her from letting their love blossom.

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March, said of the singer. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she continued, seemingly addressing fans who wondered if she’d secretly been living in the closet all these years in the public eye.

“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she added.

Nash announced this week that she will be starring in Netflix’s romantic comedy The Perfect Find featuring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers. Back in December, she wrapped the fourth and final season of her TNT drama Claws.

The virtual GLAAD awards ceremony will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube channel on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The broadcast will also air on Hulu at 10 p.m. ET, where it will be available on-demand until the end of June.

*theGRIO’s Blue Telusma contributed to this story.

