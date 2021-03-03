Tim Allen says he ‘kind of liked’ that Trump ‘pissed people off’

The 'Home Improvement' star opened up during an interview on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast.

Actor Tim Allen revealed that he enjoyed the controversy around President Donald Trump while the former president was in the White House.

As a guest on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, the Home Improvement star shared his opinion of the 45th president.

“What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we’ culture,’” he continued, explaining further that he means the ‘”we should do this, we should do that,” mentality. “Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So It was fun to just not to say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

Tim Allen attends the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” on June 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The conversation also explored infamous moments from Allen’s past. The Toy Story star discussed his arrest and incarceration for drug trafficking. He was apprehended with cocaine in his luggage and served two years in prison when he was 23-years-old.

“I just shut up and did what I was told,” the actor said about his time inside. “It was the first time ever I did what I was told and played the game. I learned literally how to live day by day. And I learned how to shut up. You definitely want to learn how to shut up.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Allen shared his disdain for the rioting that occurred on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and explained how conservatives were being unfairly grouped together. The now 67-year-old actor described himself as a “fiscal conservative.”

“I’m a fiscally conservative and an emotionally liberal guy,” he said, according to the outlet. “I want people taken care of on the social side. I think most people are like that. If you think the government can handle stuff, just look at the rollout of this vaccine.”

He continued, “I’ve been [to the Capitol] before and it’s impossible to get in that building. I couldn’t get in, and I had credentials. They wouldn’t let us in. So who opened the door? I got to believe that people at the back [of the crowd] didn’t know that they had broken the door. They were going, ‘Oh look, they’re letting us in.’ There were 120,000 people outside that had no idea this was going on. [Ashli Babbitt] who was shot was not a radical, she was an Air Force veteran. Why was she shot? It’s so sad anybody got hurt over this.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Having celebrity fans may work in Trump’s favor. According to Bloomberg, the twice impeached former president has considered another campaign in 2024 to return to the White House. The outlet reported the new campaign may return without former vice president Mike Pence on board. The future presidential bid was teased during the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Sources close to Trump’s team who spoke with Bloomberg under the condition of anonymity suggested Trump may be considering a Black, or female running mate in the future. The names advisers have suggested include South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.

“President Trump hasn’t made any decisions regarding a potential 2024 run, but the buried lede here is that the media can’t stop talking about him,” Trump adviser Jason Miller, said according to the outlet.

