Meghan Markle calls out palace for ‘active role’ in spreading ‘falsehoods’

'I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time,' she tells Oprah Winfrey, 'we would still just be silent.'

In a new preview for the exciting upcoming sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey airing on CBS this Sunday, it appears that the Duchess of Sussex will be holding nothing back.

“How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Winfrey asks Meghan Markle in the clip shared by CBS.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (above) opens up to Oprah Winfrey, both alone and with husband Prince Harry, in an interview airing this weekend. (CBS)

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent,” Markle replies, “if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

“The Firm” is another name for the institution of the English monarchy.

“There’s a lot that’s been lost already.”



“And if that comes with risk of losing things,” she continues, “I mean, I — there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

As has been previously reported, Markle’s representatives have accused Buckingham Palace of launching a smear campaign against her. She was recently accused of “bullying” members of her staff during her time as an active senior royal.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” the unnamed staffer said.

Buckingham Palace launched a probe into the allegations after they were reported on Tuesday. In a statement, palace officials said, “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article,” the statement continued. “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

TheGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus wrote yesterday that the upcoming Winfrey interview will put Markle’s humanity on display, calling the interview one that her critics “fear.”

