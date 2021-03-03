Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview outfit sends strong message, tributes Princess Diana

The Duchess of Sussex wears a black silk dress from Armani

Days ahead of Oprah‘s landmark interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, people are already spotting significance in the fashion choices made in the clips released. Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview outfit reportedly sends a strong message, including a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana.

Markle and Prince Harry have spent a year away from the spotlight, adjusting to life after stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family. Now that their new position is official, the royal couple are set to sit down with Oprah this weekend on CBS in what is already considered a must-watch television event.

CBS has already dropped two trailers for the interview, and now many have already dissected aspects of it, including Markle’s deliberate and specific fashion choices. According to Town & Country Magazine, Markle’s choices may even tribute her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

In the interview, Markle is seen wearing a black silk Armani dress with an embroidered lotus flower on the right side. The lotus, per Town & Country, often represents, “rebirth and spiritual enlightenment,” and is known for “its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions.”

According to People magazine, Markle’s jewelry choice for the interview also sends a significant message. In the preview for the interview, Markle is seen wearing a bracelet that reportedly belonged to Princess Diana herself. The bracelet reportedly was also used to help craft Markle’s engagement ring.

According to People, “When designing her ring, Harry took two stones from his late mother’s bracelet to include in Meghan’s three-stone ring. The couple wanted Meghan, who is expecting her second child, to wear the bracelet during the interview so Diana could be with them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The interview marks a new era of independence for the royal couple, who according to the UK Telegraph, will have all “financial support” cut off by Prince Charles by the end of the month. According to the report, “all professional ties – which include their mail service in the UK – will be severed by the end of next month.” The Royal mail collection process is reportedly a complex one, which Prince Charles funds privately.

Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to set up their own mail collection process, likely linked to their recently launched Archewell Foundation.

The official sit-down interview with Oprah will air Sunday, March 7 on CBS, and according to Gayle King, “nothing is off limits.” King revealed on CBS This Morning, “We want to remind you Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah. It’s their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties … and I’ve heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it’s the best interview she’s ever done.”

Winfrey also reveals in a clip from the interview, “I just want to make it clear to everybody…there is no subject that is off limits.”

