Alexi McCammond named Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue

Alexi McCammond has been appointed the new Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue by Condé Nast according to an announcement from the company.

This new role directly follows McCammond’s most recent position as a political reporter for Axios. There, she worked as the leading 2020 reporter covering President Joe Biden’s campaign. In her new position, she will be responsible for the complete editorial vision of Teen Vogue including digital, video and all social platforms.

According to the memo, her new title takes effect on March 24.

(Image via Conde Nast / Axios HBO)

“Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders,” said Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast. “Her interest in fashion, wellness and important issues in the lives of the Teen Vogue audience and broad knowledge of business leaders, elected officials, influencers, photographers and filmmakers is unrivaled, and I’m so very pleased that she will be bringing her expertise and talents to our team.”

“Still pinching myself! In a few weeks, I’ll join Condé Nast as the new editor in chief of Teen Vogue” she wrote, sharing the news on Twitter.

Still pinching myself! In a few weeks, I’ll join Condé Nast as the new editor in chief of Teen Vogue. I’m endlessly grateful to @axios for believing in me and helping me grow as a reporter (and a human!) over the last 4 years. Incredibly excited for my next chapter. https://t.co/stsd68uJyA — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 5, 2021

McCammond takes the reigns of a successful digital platform. According to the press release, Teen Vogue reached 10.8M UVs (+21% YoY), and the site had its best month on record in terms of time spent, with over 18M minutes. In January, her predecessor Lindsay Peoples Wagner was appointed the Editor-in-Chief at The Cut, the style and culture platform of New York Magazine.

According to the New York TImes, Peoples Wagner was the youngest editor in chief of a Condé Nast magazine when she served at Teen Vogue where she worked as EIC for 2 years.

In the statement, McCammond shared her excitement to extend the Teen Vogue legacy.

(L-R) Yamiche Alcindor, Brian Karem, Alexi McCammond, April Ryan and Joe Lockhart attend day 2 of Politicon 2019 at Music City Center on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon)

“Teen Vogue is the place where the next generation of our culture’s biggest influencers want to be,” said McCammond. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to build a unique community of ambitious, curious and fashion-forward young leaders and help lift their voices so they can become our next great leaders, thinkers and artists.”

Her media career began during the 2016 election when she worked as a freelancer for Cosmopolitan and later as a news editor for Bustle. She joined Axios in 2017 where she broke important political news and provided coverage on former President Trump, and the Democratic Party, and the recent 2020 election. She also shared her reporting on NBC and MSNBC as a contributor and sat down with elected officials for Axios on HBO. In 2019, the National Association of Black Journalists named McCammond “Emerging Journalist of the Year.”

theGrio reported in September 2020, Chioma Nnadi was named the new editor-in-chief of Vogue.com. According to the report, Nnadi would takeover Vogue’s digital platform while Wintour would still run the print version of the legacy fashion and culture magazine.

“We all know Chioma here at Vogue, of course,” Wintour wrote in an email according to theGrio. “We know how brilliant she is, what a wonderful writer and editor, and what a supportive colleague. Above all, we know her as someone who intuitively understands fashion and brings to it a genuine love of discovery.”

