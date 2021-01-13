Howard University names Rin-rin Yu as editor-in-chief of magazine

'She is a skilled journalist with a proven track record.'

Loading the player...

Howard University has tapped journalist and digital media specialist Rin-rin Yu to lead its storytelling efforts by serving as editor-in-chief of Howard Magazine.

Born and raised outside New York City, Yu is co-founder of Silver Media Group, a strategic communications consultancy that she has managed for the past five years. In her new role at the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), she will report to Vice President of Communications and Chief Communications Officer Frank Tramble.

Read More: Howard University women react to alum Kamala Harris’ historic win

“I’m excited to welcome Rin-rin to the Howard team,” said Tramble in a statement. “She is a skilled journalist with a proven track record that will serve the University well. This chapter of Howard’s history is one of the most critical to date. The stories lived today will be told for generations to come and it is important that we continue to authentically document, highlight, and uplift our journey.”

Twitter

Yu began her journalism career in TV news at ABC News in New York. She has also worked at Washingtonian, the National Association of Home Builders, Hanley Wood Business Media (now Zonda) and WHDH-TV (Boston), per a press release on the university’s website.

“Everyone at Howard has a unique story, whether it be a student, faculty, staff or alum. As editor-in-chief, I look forward to sharing those stories with the Howard community and beyond,” said Yu. “Howard’s rich and important history is also history-in-the-making, and I’m excited to meet the students today who will one day be running our country in a multitude of roles and professions. I hope they’ll stay in touch so that we can share their stories.”

Several Twitter users noted their dismay and disappointment over Yu’s hiring, with many asking: Are there not any qualified Black editors?

Others want to know, whose stories will Yu be telling?

Read More: Joy Reid named 2021 Hearst visiting professor at Howard University

One user noted of Yu’s hiring, “it’s completely understandable. Remember: Howard is only 1 of the 4 or 5 HBCUs that’s always getting those outside “donations”, and those “donations” come w/ strings attached which is how Rin-rin Yu got tha hook-up. Howard no longer controls its own destiny.”

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

