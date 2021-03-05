Meghan Markle admits it’s ‘liberating’ to speak out in upcoming Oprah interview

It looks like the Royal family has finally met their match because Meghan ISN'T backing down

Meghan Markle has made it clear that she is not someone who can be intimidated into silence. In the latest teaser from her and husband Prince Harry‘s upcoming Oprah interview, she tells the talk show legend how good it feels to finally set the record straight.

In an excerpt released Friday, the expectant mother admits that it is “liberating” to be transparent about life in the British royal family and give more insight into what led to her and Harry making headlines last year after they announced they’d decided to step down as senior members of the monarchy.

She also acknowledges the current public relations strategy that continues to play out between the couple and their critics across the pond, despite her moving her whole family to North America.

“As an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct — that is different than I think what people imagine it to be — it’s really liberating to be able to have the right, and the privilege in some ways, to be able to say ‘Yes, I’m ready to talk,'” Markle explained after Winfrey inquired why she chose to speak up now.

“We have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said ‘yes’ to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make,” she added, alluding to prior attempts to silence her.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there’s an active role that ‘The Firm’ (royal family) is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

It’s worth noting that CBS released the newest clip in the wake of Buckingham Palace, revealing that it was investigating claims that Markle bullied royal household staff during her time in the UK.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” a member of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications team said in a statement.

“It’s no coincidence,” the team member continued, “that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (above) opens up to Oprah Winfrey, both alone and with husband Prince Harry, in an interview airing this weekend. (CBS)

That statement came in response to London publication The Times running a story on Tuesday in which it was alleged that a member of Markle’s communications staff had filed a complaint against her. The anonymous source claimed the Duchess “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staffer.”

Harper’s Bazaar is reporting that Markle and Prince Harry’s “lawyers also said The Times was being used ‘by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative’ before their interview with Oprah.”

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes’ said in a statement, “particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work,” the statement continued, “building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will air on CBS this Sunday, March 7th.

