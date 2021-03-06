Cardi B deactivates Twitter after catching heat over her new doll

Cardi’s fans have made it very clear that they prefer new music

Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after catching heat for promoting her new doll instead of dropping new music.

The Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with the brand Real Women Are to design the doll, which she revealed on the TODAY Show on March 5. During the interview, Cardi explained the importance of creating a doll that represents girls of color.

“I have a 2-year-old, right? And I buy dolls every time I go to Target, and they expensive. So somebody came with this idea to me and I’m like, ‘That is great, because I would love my daughter to play with a doll that looks like me,’” Cardi said, per PEOPLE. “Growing up, I ain’t ever seen a doll that look like me. I ain’t ever seen a doll that really represents me. When you go to the doll aisle when you was my age, it’s either like there’s a real white one or there’s a real dark one. And there’s barely one that’s in the middle. None of them have my style, none of them have my flavor. I want a doll that represents me.”

The Bronx-born hip-hop star also gushed about the project on Instagram.

“BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY!” she captioned the photo on IG. “Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much.”

.@iamcardib joins us this morning with an exclusive announcement: she is launching a doll! Cardi B talks to us about the inspiration behind the project and why it was important for her to help design a doll that looks like her and is diverse. pic.twitter.com/44vwQjMZVB — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) March 5, 2021

In follow-up videos, Cardi explained that she plans to expand her doll line to include some of her fellow artists.

“When this doll business got presented to me, one of the reasons I decided to do it is because I’m a girl’s mom,” she said. “Nowadays, these dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive. They come with way more fashion and are way more diverse. They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly want me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference.”

Following the doll’s launch, fans of the rapper made it very clear that they prefer new music. Cardi has released only two tracks in the past seven months: “WAP” and “Up”.

Cardi responded to the backlash over her doll line by urging fans to be patient as she is working on new music while focusing on other projects.

“I have so much pressure. I’m working on a lot of s— to please people,” she said. “I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya.”

She went on to imply that she needs to venture outside of music in order to build her wealth.

“How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?” she said.

#CardiB is sick of fans asking her for new music. Y'all done gave the lady migraine headaches 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Auz3BQYWds — Passionteainfo (@passionteainfo) March 5, 2021

In a December interview with Billboard, Cardi B opened up about maintaining the posh lifestyle that Kulture was born into.

“My daughter came out of my p— rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived,” said the artist. “This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.”

