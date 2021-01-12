Dionne Warwick hilariously tweets about her discovery of Cardi B and Offset

The legendary singer says the Grammy-winning rap star is "authentically herself"

Last weekend, music legend Dionne Warwick hilariously tweeted about her discovery of Cardi B and Offset.

Warwick’s Twitter account was a true highlight of 2020, and it looks like she has every intention of bringing that energy into 2021. Last weekend, Warwick tweeted about more celebrities that she has recently discovered, this time the married rap stars.

On Jan. 9, the singer tweeted, “After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow…” Minutes after this tweet, she went on to sing the rapper’s praises, tweeting, “Cardi B is authentically herself. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow…”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Warwick tweet without a question or two for her fans. The next day, she asked her Twitter followers, “I do have one question. What does Offset mean?” She also tweeted a cheeky joke, saying, “Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere?”

After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow… January 10, 2021

Cardi B is authentically herself 😂❤️. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow… — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

The legendary singer even came to the rap star’s defense and asked her followers to rise above the negativity. She tweeted, “I am reading through your responses to what Offset means…” before tweeting, “I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind.”

Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This comes weeks after one of Warwick’s viral 2020 tweets found its way to a NYC billboard. That billboard read, “Please do not bring that foolishness into 2021.”

I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 11, 2021

Warwick’s viral tweets even made their way to Saturday Night Live last month. Cast member Ego Nwodim portrayed Warwick in a sketch entitled The Dionne Warwick Talk Show. Warwick congratulated Nowdim for her portrayal, tweeting to the actress, “You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star.”

