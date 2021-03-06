Kehlani supports women accusing Kaalan Walker of sexual assault

‘You're sick in the head,’ Kehlani said to Walker on Instagram

Singer Kehlani spoke out on Saturday in support of the women who have come forward with accusations of sexual assault against rapper, actor and photographer Kaalan “KR” Walker.

In a series of tweets, the singer told her 2.3 million followers to “refer to all of my retweets for all of the details on his case, from stories from his victims, directly from their mouths. Resources on how to support them/fight for them.”

refer to all my retweets for all of the details on his case, stories from his victims, directly from their mouths. resources on how to support them/fight for them. March 6, 2021

Kehlani gave a “trigger warning” to her followers before she penned the lengthy message in support of Walker’s alleged victims.

“I apologize in advance if everything I’m going to be retweeting involves rape and assault. I am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who I knew personally to be aggressive, dangerous and twisted. He was released on bail and is back shooting photography of people (how he started assaulting folks in the first place, many of which were minors,” the singer tweeted.

She continued, “And his case is still open and now his victims and their allies are being targeted and gaslit by him and his followers on social media. Some are my friends. I stand with y’all.”

photography of people (how he started assaulting folks in the first place, many of which were minors) and his case is still open and now his victims and their allies are being targeted and gaslit by him and his followers on social media. some are my FRIENDS. I STAND W YALL. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 6, 2021

“Yesterday he got about 5 girls to make videos ‘standing up for him,’ gaslighting his victims, defending his innocence’ and claiming if he was guilty, why has he been released from jail three years ago…he made bond. Supported by celebrity friends and gaslit by followers. smh.”

Kehlani retweeted alleged victims who shared their experiences with Walker and retweeted a message which alluded to A$AP Rocky aiding in Walker’s release. Walker posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Before I take this next step, thank you in advance for saving my life @asaprocky.”

HUH?? IDK THAT CLOWN AND I AINT BAIL OUT SHIT. STOP PLAYIN WIT ME — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) March 6, 2021

“HUH?? IDK THAT CLOWN AND I AIN’T BAIL OUT SH–. STOP PLAYIN WIT ME,” the rapper tweeted on Saturday. Kehlani further clarified that a famous woman got the 23-year-old actor released from Los Angeles County Jail.

full clarification, Rocky was not the celebrity friend i was referring to. it’s a woman and i’ve reached out privately. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 6, 2021

Walker responded on Saturday on Instagram by sharing a screenshot of Kehlani reacting to his message and saying that she “broke” his “heart.” She confronted him in a direct message, saying, “You’re sick in the head. I done been cool off you so so so so many times yo. How many times I had to cut you off for being a pathological liar and you tried to assault my best friend in my apartment. You DID assault my best friend in my room at my spot on Hollywood and Orange. Don’t threaten me goofy a–. Fair a– warning.”

“Your homegirl must not have told you the truth. I’ll address it shortly, say less,” Walker said in the caption.

In two messages shared in his Instagram stories, Walker responded to the allegations:

“To all the men that follow me, Black and Latino men especially, Imma speak up for y’all. This could of easily happened to any of you and ruined your life all because someone decided to lie. To the woman that know my heart, thank you for sticking by me and supporting me during this tough time. The truth will be revealed in time. Kehlani, you broke my heart. You know me personally. I brought you in my home when you were homeless and you lived with me for six months before your career took off. You told me you are in love with me behind closed doors, now you’re encouraging your 12,000,000 followers to make up allegations about me to put me back in jail. I ain’t these other rappers. Just letting you know in advance, you did this to yourself.”

In 2018, Walker was charged with nine counts of felony sexual assault for a series of assaults that have reportedly dated back to 2016, according to FOX News.

PEOPLE also reported that the actor allegedly contacted aspiring models with promises of professional opportunities.

Walker made his film debut in 2017 in Kings starring Daniel Craig and Halle Berry, and appeared in the 2018 film Superfly.

