Beyoncé sings medley of her songs in touching tribute to Lyric Chanel

The 13-year-old fought against brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years

Loading the player...

Beyoncé shared a touching tribute on her website to honor Lyric Chanel, a young fan who died Friday after her battle with brain cancer at age 13.

The singer posted a video montage of Chanel accompanied by Bey singing a medley of her songs, including “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo” and “Love on Top,” of which she replaces the words “baby” with “Lyric” in the chorus

“Lyric it’s you/ You’re the one I love/ And you’re the one I need,” Beyoncé sings, per People. “You’re the only thing I see/ Come on Lyric it’s you/ You’re the one that gives your all/ You’re the one I can always call/ When I need you baby everything stops/ You put my love on top.”

“I love you with all of my heart,” Beyonce concludes.

Beyonce (left) and Lyric Chanel (right) (via Twitter)

Read More: Lyric Chanel, 13, supported by Beyoncé, dies of cancer

TheGrio previously reported, through her Instagram account, Chanel became known as a super Beyoncé fan and often uploaded videos singing along the words to her favorite songs. Queen Bey herself saw Chanel and reached out with heartfelt messages and gifts on multiple occurrences.

In September 2020, Chanel received a floral arrangement from the “Crazy In Love” performer as a surprise in a heartfelt viral video. The bouquet included white roses, orchids, and a special message signed by Beyoncé.

“Honey, Honey I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near. I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B,” the card read.

In October, Beyoncé gifted Chanel a coveted Ivy Park box containing merchandise from the fall release. TheGrio reported she received the full line of clothing, shoes and accessories.

“Thank you so much @beyonce this couldn’t have come at a better time,” she wrote in the caption to one of the videos highlighting her new gear, according to the report. “[I] just got back from the getting Chemo and look at the surprise that was waiting. I love you so much.”

Read More: Beyonce teams up with Adidas to provide relief for Texans amid storm

KTRK-TV in Houston reported Chanel fought against brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years. In November of 2020, Chanel had surgery in the Texas Medical Center to remove a tumor, but unfortunately, the tumor grew back and spread to various parts of her brain within two months. Doctors informed the family that there was not much else they could do to save Chanel’s life.

The Instagram account for Go Gold for Childhood Cancer confirmed in a message on Friday that Chanel died earlier that morning.

“Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old,” the caption read. “Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!”

*theGRIO’s DeMicia Inman contributed to this story

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

