12-year-old college sophomore gets into his dream engineering program

Caleb Anderson is a year shy of being a teenager, and already on track to graduating with his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering.

The child science prodigy is set to transfer from Chattahoochee Technical College to his dream school, the Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall.

“Caleb Anderson was just 3 when became the youngest Black American male to qualify for MENSA,” the Georgia Institute of Technology wrote to People. “Now 12, Caleb has been officially accepted to Georgia Tech and will join us on campus this fall to earn a degree in aerospace engineering.”

MENSA is a non-profit organization for people who score in the 98th percentile or higher in a standardized intelligence test.

Caleb Anderson (Source: 11Alive)

Prior to college, Caleb’s excellence was demonstrated through his ability to learn sign language at 9 months old, and solve math problems before the age of 2.

When asked if Caleb could pledge a fraternity in an interview with CBS News, Caleb’s parents, Claire and Kobi Anderson made their expectations for his college experience clear.

“No! We’re definitely protecting him,” Kobi said.

But it’s not all about the books. Caleb’s mother, Clairer wants, “to make sure that when he is an adult, he’ll make a great husband, a great father, a great friend one day.”

Caleb is a well-rounded young man who is fully aware and accepting of his unique capabilities. Though he has accomplished much at a young age, Caleb maintains a level of modesty and maturity well beyond his years.

