Chadwick Boseman’s wife fights tears during Critics’ Choice acceptance speech

'His work in this film deserves this,' Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman said of her late husband, a Best Actor.

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman has been the picture of strength in the months since her husband, Chadwick Boseman, passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Boseman, who died last August, was posthumously awarded Best Actor in a Drama at the 26th annual Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which debuted last fall on Netflix.

Ledward Boseman tearfully accepted the award, giving thanks on the late screen star’s behalf.

“Wow. It has to be said aloud that for those of us who know Chad intimately, personally, professionally, those he taught, those he gave a word of advice, those who taught him — it is so hard to find a celebratory feeling in these moments,” she said in the acceptance speech, fighting back tears. “As proud as we are of him, yes for his work, but even more just for who he is as a person. But his work deserves this.”

“His work in this film deserves this. He deserves this,” Ledward Boseman continued, “and so he would always thank God first and foremost in everything. He would always honor his mother and his father. He would always acknowledge those who came before him, those who charted the path, those who gave him their gifts.”

She channeled her spouse’s love of masterful storytelling, of the resonant works he found such joy in helping bring to life.

“He may say something about the importance of this story. About the importance of Black voices telling Black stories,” said Ledward Boseman. “He may take this moment to give honor to August Wilson, one of the greatest playwrights of our time. And, as I recently read, societies grow great when all men plant trees in their shade. They know they may never sit, and our society may be a far cry from great, but I know that the seeds you planted will grow into forests. And one day we too will be tall enough to reach the heavens.”

The Critics’ Choice award was Boseman’s second for his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He also won his first Golden Globe award in what would be his final performance.

