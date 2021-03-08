5 shocking revelations from Oprah’s Meghan and Harry interview

The Duchess revealed mental health struggles, the truth behind those damaging headlines and more

After weeks of anticipation, Oprah’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally aired on CBS on Sunday. From the real reasons behind their official exit as senior members of the royal family to finally shedding light on those damaging headlines, the interview did not hold back and left many of us speechless.

It’s been over a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a “step back” as senior members of the royal family, shocking the world as they seemingly left duty (and Harry’s family) behind in hopes for a new life. While the British tabloids were ruthless in their coverage of Meghan, the Duke and Duchess, aside from a few small appearances, were relatively silent in their transition. Now, as their status becomes official, Meghan finally got to own her truth and story, setting the record straight with her husband by her side. Here are 5 shocking revelations from the Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special.

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

No, Meghan did not make Kate cry

One of the most damming headlines in the U.K. tabloids was a report that the Duchess made Kate Middleton cry over the flower girl dresses at her wedding. Oprah, naturally, was ready to get to the bottom of what actually happened that day. She asked Meghan, “Did you make Kate cry?” to which she responded, “No, the reverse happened.” In a truly jaw-dropping moment, Meghan reveals Kate had been the one who made her cry, explaining, “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers.” What was “shocking,” Markle told Oprah, was that six months after that very wedding, a reverse story was ran in the British tabloids, and no one in “The Firm” spoke out against it.

Meghan suffered from severe depression and contemplated suicide while pregnant

In a truly heartbreaking moment, Meghan revealed to Oprah that she, “just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” while dealing with her isolation and unsupportive treatment inside the royal family. The story only got more upsetting when Meghan revealed that she asked for help and was essentially turned away, saying, “I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this way before,’ and that I needed to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

While Meghan was pregnant with Archie, “The Firm” aired concerns about Archie’s skin tone

In an unsettling account, Markle revealed to Oprah that while she was pregnant, “there were “concerns and conversations bout how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” Oprah, speaking for all of us at home, immediately told the Duchess of Sussex, “What?! Hold up!” While both Markle and Prince Harry did not reveal exactly who had those “several” conversations, Oprah confirmed on CBS This Morning that the “concerns” did not come from Harry’s grandparents.

Tyler Perry helped Meghan and Harry in their time of need

Without security, the Duke and Duchess were essentially helpless when first stepping back in 2020, and that’s where their friend, Tyler Perry, came in. Yes, that Tyler Perry. After losing their security, media mogul Perry gave them home and safety while they navigated this new chapter of their lives. Meghan told Oprah, “We didn’t have a plan. We needed a house and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try and figure out what we were going to do.”

Meghan and Harry are expecting a baby girl

In one of the lighter moments of the interview, Meghan and Harry shared exciting news pertaining to their new baby. While they announced Archie would be a big brother last month, the couple revealed to Oprah that they are expecting a baby girl. Both Harry and Meghan seemed over the moon with the news, naturally. Harry explained to Oprah, “To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?”

