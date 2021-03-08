Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova roll out $1M ‘Women on Top’ fund for International Women’s Day

The Houston Rapper adds onto her philanthropic and activist portfolios through this new collaboration during Women's History Month

Megan Thee Stallion announced on Instagram her latest partnership with Fashion Nova for Women’s History Day to launch a grant and scholarship fund focused on women empowerment.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving $1 million dollars to support women-led businesses and organizations,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “These donations are life-changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Houston rapper and e-commerce fashion lifestyle brand will donate $1 million throughout the month of March to help support education, women-owned businesses and women-focused charities and organizations. Additionally, Fashion Nova Cares will highlight the various women, entrepreneurs and organizations who were preselected to receive $25,000 or more.

Every day through March 31, Fashion Nova will announce a recipient of the Women on Top initiative.

The Women on Top collaboration with Fashion Nova adds onto Megan’s philanthropy and advocacy portfolios. Earlier this week, the rapper announced her Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser to raise money for the rebuilding efforts in Houston following a devastating storm. Throughout the past year, Megan has touted women’s rights and pushed for the public to take Black womanhood into account in particular.

“Black women are not naïve. We know that after the last ballot is cast and the vote is tallied, we are likely to go back to fighting for ourselves. Because at least for now, that’s all we have,” said Megan Thee Stallion in an op-ed for the New York Times.

