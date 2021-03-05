Megan Thee Stallion, Rep. Lee to provide housing to Houston after freeze

The rap star's Hotties Helping Houston will provide monetary support for the Helping Houston Rebuild project for the next two years.

Thee Hot Girl is becoming Thee Philanthropist to help her fellow Houstonians still displaced from their homes following last month’s historic winter freeze in Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion has linked up with Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches and Disaster Services to raise funds for Helping Houston Rebuild, a NACC program that will help repair the homes of senior citizens and single mothers whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged in Winter Storm Uri.

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion (left) and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (right) are raising funds to help repair the homes of senior citizens and single mothers whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed in the recent winter storm. (Photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy and Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old rapstress reached out to her many partner brands for donations and got money from Mielle, Revlon, Fashion Nova and Dolce & Gabbana plus her label, 300 Entertainment, for her own Hotties Helping Houston, which will provide monetary support for the project for the next two years.

On Instagram, she invited “any hotties” who’d like to join in their rebuilding efforts to reach out to her website.

In a statement, she added: “Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown.”

“I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC, and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms,” said Megan, “who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

“Throughout my Congressional District and Houston, I saw the pain of people having destroyed homes,” said Lee. “The historic and tragic disaster that was driven by the freeze and lack of preparation of the Texas electric grid caused lives to be lost and families to be displaced.”

“The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, the NACC, and the 18th Congressional District will help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from no fault of their own,” she maintained. “Our goal is to rebuild and restore these homes, which is imperative for my constituents to feel safe and secure. Thank you to Megan the Stallion and NACC, and I look forward to working with you on this very important project of restoration of people’s homes.”

Megan Thee Stallion fans can support the campaign through the purchase of Hotties Helping Houston merchandise on MeganTheeStallion.com.

