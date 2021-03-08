Jada Pinkett Smith jokes Queen should join ‘RTT’ to discuss Meghan, Harry

Her remarks follow the couple's explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Jada Pinkett Smith has responded to the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by joking that Queen Elizabeth II should join her at the red table to unpack it all.

The actress hosts the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with her mother and daughter Willow Smith, which finds the women sharing perspectives from three different generations. Following the Harry and Meghan tell-all, Pinkett-Smith hit up Instagram to share a meme showing her and Willow sitting at the red table with the Queen superimposed in the middle of them.

“I can’t wit ya’ll!!!! 🤣 @redtabletalk,” Pinkett Smith wrote in the caption of the photo, check it out below.

Read More: Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah lays bare royal rift

theGRIO previously reported, the interview with Winfrey was the couple’s first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations.

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivete about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured media attacks and false stories.

Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Meghan said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn’t be provided security.

“He needs to be safe,” a teary-eyed Meghan recalled. “We’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, whatever it’s going to be. But if you’re saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”

The couple also made clear that the lack of support from the royal family and the racist tabloid fodder ultimately forced them to flee Britain. Prince Charles even cut off contact with his son over his decision to step back from royal life and move to America with his wife.

Read More: 5 shocking revelations from Oprah’s Meghan and Harry interview

“For us, for this union and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity — many opportunities — for my family to show some public support,” Prince Harry told Winfrey. “And I guess one of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, I guess, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts.”

Harry and Meghan also told Winfrey that their second child will be a girl, due this summer. Additional bits of the interview aired Monday morning on CBS.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair reported Sunday that Prince Charles is said to be “in a state of despair” over Harry’s remarks about him during his conversation with Winfrey.

“For Prince Harry to say that he felt let down by his father must have been a difficult thing to say and hard for Charles to hear,” said royal author Sarah Gristwood. “Now, just at a time when by and large Charles had started to look like a more popular King than one would have guessed, here’s a major blow to his reputation. That his son felt let down by him. It’s hard to know if Harry is aware of the damage this has done. Did he actually intend to cast this damaging light on his father and his family? We don’t know.”

