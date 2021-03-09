BET announces first trans non-binary executive producer, host

BET's groundbreaking show adds an historic host for its new after-show.

BET is making historic strides as it adds, B. Scott to its talent roster to produce and host the official after-show for Lena Waithe’s Twenties.

The hit show on BET features queer Black narratives and the after show Scott’s hosting will discuss key themes from each episode with a lineup of guests.

“I am proud to make history as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show at BET. I am in a place of forgiveness and I am honored to help turn the page on the past and be a part of the network’s move toward a more inclusive future for everyone. Thank you Scott Mills, Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani for making this historic moment happen,” said B. Scott on their Instagram.

B. Scott (Source: Ebony.com)

The Twenties after-show will begin production in the coming months and air along new episodes of the series’ second season.

“At BET, we aim to be a home for all Black people, and we have a duty to ensure everyone is able to see themselves fully reflected in quality content,” said BET President Scott Mills. “The success of ‘Twenties’ is part of our evolution of inclusivity on all of our platforms and productions, and we are always seeking to do more. In that spirit, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Lena Waithe and work with B. Scott to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated. We look forward to doing more and are thrilled for B. Scott’s captivating voice to be back home at BET.”

(“Twenties” – BET)

While this is a new venture for B. Scott at BET, they have made history with the broadcast giant by serving as the first first trans non-binary person to appear on BET’s “106 and Park” and judge the “Rip the Runway.”



Additionally in 2013, B. Scott hosted the pre-show for the annual BET Awards ceremony.

