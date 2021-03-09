Arizona lawmaker shares white nationalist motto on Twitter

In Rep. Gosar's since-deleted cartoon of a sex worker, a man says 'CAN YOU… TELL EVERYONE AMERICA FIRST IS INEVITABLE.'

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar shared a motto of a white nationalist group on his official Twitter page Sunday, making the Republican congressman’s allegiances crystal clear.

In a post that has since been deleted, Gosar, 62, shared a cartoon of what appeared to be a sex worker talking to a man in a car and saying, “$50 WHATEVER YOU WANT BABY.”

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar shared a motto of the white nationalist group America First on his official Twitter page Sunday. (Photo by Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images)

The cartoon man replies, “CAN YOU… TELL EVERYONE AMERICA FIRST IS INEVITABLE.”

Those final four words comprise the motto of America First, and the Arizona Republican captioned his post with #AmericaFirst.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s objectionable, since-deleted Twitter post.

Founded in Florida, America First is the brainchild of 22-year-old Nick Fuentes, who has a podcast littered with racist and anti-Semitic content. Gosar delivered a 20-minute keynote address at the group’s second annual conference this weekend.

In the introduction before Gosar took to the stage, Fuentes declared “white people are done being bullied,” and that America needs to protect its “white demographic core,” according to The Huffington Post.

Gosar skipped in-person voting on several important bills in Congress to attend the event, instead relying on a colleague to vote for him by proxy. “I continue to be unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency and I hereby grant the authority to cast my vote by proxy to the Honorable Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, who has agreed to serve as my proxy,” he wrote in a Feb. 26 letter to the clerk of the House of Representatives.

The very next day, Fuentes tweeted a picture of the two together, captioned: “Great meeting today with Congressman Gosar! America is truly uncancelled.”

Gosar has frequently espoused conspiracy theories. In 2017, he claimed the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one woman dead, was actually a left-wing plot to make then-President Donald Trump look bad.

Fuentes attended that rally. He also attended the rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, although he was not seen inside the building. He has been quoted as calling the deadly riot “awesome.”

Gosar, a former dentist, has also shared conspiracy theories about the 2019 in-jail suicide of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and he was one of the 140-plus Congress members who opposed the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

