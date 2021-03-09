New lawsuit accuses NY school system of segregation in gifted programs

The city is alleged to have denied a basic education to almost a milliion students

The New York City school system might be facing a makeover due to a new lawsuit.

One of the largest school systems in the country is being accused of segregation and denying almost a million students a basic education, per The New York Times.

“This is the first case in the nation to seek a constitutional right to an anti-racist education,” said Mark Rosenbaum one of the lawyers suing the city and state,

Students wait inside the auditorium until classes start at Sun Yat Sen M.S. 131 on February 25, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The suit is being introduced by student plaintiffs in State Supreme Court in Manhattan and civil rights attorneys such as Benjamin Crump. It argues that the school system has “replicated and worsened racial inequality,” and claims that kids are placed on unfair academic tracks as early as kindergarten.

New York’s school system is considered one of the most socioeconomically and racially segregated in the country.

The defendants in the suit are listed as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Meisha Porter, the incoming schools chancellor and the first Black woman to hold the title.

“This administration has taken bold, unprecedented steps to advance equity in our admissions policies,” said Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education, said in a statement.

“Our persistent work to drive equity for New York City families is ongoing, and we will review the suit.”

The suit also mentions that the City has disproportionately high suspension rates for Black and Latino students and a lack of nonwhite teachers despite the student population being 70% Black and Latino.

“Nearly every facet of the New York City public education system operates not only to prop up, but also to affirmatively reproduce, the artificial racial hierarchies that have subordinated people of color for centuries in the United States,” reads the complaint.

New York City is not unique. As previously reported by theGrio, school systems across the country have faced similar accusations.

Read More: Black middle school student forced to drink urine, police investigating

Ny Magee contributed to this story.

