Beyoncé says community ‘strengthened, inspired’ by Meghan following interview

Pop superstar Beyoncé shared a message of encouragement for Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.

The singer shared a photo of the two on the red carpet for the premiere of The Lion King in a brief blog post on her website.

“Thank you, Meghan, for your courage and leadership,” she wrote. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé at the premiere of The Lion King. (Source: Harper’s Bazaar)

The interview was an unprecedented glimpse into the challenges that Markle has experienced since marrying into the Royal Family. She disclosed that she suffered a mental health crisis that included suicidal thoughts.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” Markle said. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Markle revealed that she asked for inpatient help, but was rebuffed because her possible hospitalization “wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Mental health has been a priority for Markle’s husband, Prince Harry as well. In 2019, he and Winfrey produced a documentary about mental illness and mental wellness which will debut on Apple TV+ this year.

Support has been outpouring for Markle since the interview. On Monday, her friend Serena Williams released a lengthy statement calling Markle her “selfless friend.”

“She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” Williams wrote.

“We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism,” she continued. “The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

