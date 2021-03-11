Atlanta Voice editor Marshall A. Latimore dies at 36

Latimore was executive editor and chief content officer of the largest Black-owned newspaper in the Atlanta area.

Beloved journalist Marshall A. Latimore has died at 36 years old.

The executive editor and chief content officer of The Atlanta Voice newspaper and member of the National Association of Black Journalists was found dead in his home Wednesday by officers conducting a welfare check after a “person down call.”

Marshall A. Latimore, executive editor and chief content officer of The Atlanta Voice newspaper, was found dead in his home Wednesday. He was 36. (The Atlanta Voice)

The Atlanta Voice is the largest circulated Black-owned newspaper in the Atlanta area.

Publisher Janis Ware — whose late father, J. Lowell Ware, co-founded the paper in 1966 with the late Ed Clayton — confirmed Latimore’s death and issued a statement on Facebook expressing the staff’s grief.

“We at #TheAtlantaVoice are coming to grips with the sudden and unexpected loss of our Executive Editor and Chief Content Officer, Marshall A. Latimore,” said Ware. “Marshall stood in the epicenter of this Atlanta treasure as we have transformed The Atlanta Voice into a multi-media powerhouse set to grow our legacy for generations to come.”

“His leadership cannot be replaced,” she continued, “but his direction will be followed as our mission continues to be a voice for the voiceless. His presence will be missed but his voice will continue on in every aspect of our future.”

“Marshall was loved,” Ware said, “and cherished by all whom he met.”

Atlanta police confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of Latimore’s death.

On his LinkedIn profile, he described himself as “an award-winning journalist, having received recognition for his work in the newspaper and magazine industries.”

A native of Birmingham, Alabama and graduate of Tennessee State University, Latimore previously served as a content coordinator for Best Version Media, digital art director for the Houston Defender Media Group, executive editor for STAYONTHEGO magazine, creative director for duGard Communications and creative director for HBCUstory Inc.

In 2018, Latimore led The Atlanta Voice‘s coverage of the Georgia gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, the paper blasting more than 120 headlines about the race over its duration. Committed to Black journalism, Latimore believed that as a Black publication, the Voice was an important platform on which to share Abrams’ story with the community.

Rest in peace to Marshall Latimore. I’m going to miss seeing him at @NABJ conventions. He was an advocate for young journos and volunteered countless times to make sure those coming up behind him had opportunities. https://t.co/Ddaakdj417 — Walter Smith-Randolph (@WalterReports) March 10, 2021

“A lot of times,” he once said, “people look at the black press as not being as committed to the same level of accuracy, which [sometimes] that has been the case, but it has mostly been because of lack of resources.”

New of his sudden death rocked social media.

So sad to learn that Marshall Latimore, Editor in Chief of @theatlantavoice has passed away. He wrote the first story on Goodr and even put me on the cover in 2017 when I was just getting started. He really saw something in us early on. This is so sad, life is too short. — Jasmine Crowe (@jasminecrowe) March 11, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Marshall Latimore, Executive Editor and Chief Content Officer of @theatlantavoice and ONA member. We send our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues at #TheAtlantaVoice and the many journalists whose lives he touched. — Online News Association (@ONA) March 11, 2021

